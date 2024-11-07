BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BorgWarner by 23.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,628,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $278,190,000 after buying an additional 1,640,503 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 20.2% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,979,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $128,308,000 after purchasing an additional 669,137 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 361.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,450,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,219 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 17.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,217,195 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,482,000 after purchasing an additional 324,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 8.6% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,004,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,634,000 after purchasing an additional 159,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of BWA stock opened at $34.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.91. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. BorgWarner had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,512. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BWA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised BorgWarner from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BorgWarner

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.