Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Raised to $251.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $208.00 to $251.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the textile maker's stock. TD Cowen's target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.65% from the company's current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.27.

RL stock opened at $208.04 on Tuesday. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $111.94 and a fifty-two week high of $208.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.53.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 28.79%. Ralph Lauren's revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1,775.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 86.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

