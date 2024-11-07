QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,519 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter worth $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 3,885.7% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Waste Connections from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Eight Capital upgraded Waste Connections to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.56.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $179.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.28, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.31 and a 12 month high of $187.54.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

