Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Chairman Sells $1,283,589.72 in Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) Chairman Travis Boersma sold 38,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $1,283,589.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,622.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Travis Boersma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 1st, Travis Boersma sold 285,462 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $9,528,721.56.

On Monday, October 28th, Travis Boersma sold 80,720 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $2,908,341.60.

On Monday, September 16th, Travis Boersma sold 18,223 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $621,950.99.

On Thursday, September 12th, Travis Boersma sold 9,610 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $326,836.10.

On Monday, September 9th, Travis Boersma sold 280,518 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $9,077,562.48.

On Thursday, September 5th, Travis Boersma sold 3,600 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $115,200.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Travis Boersma sold 800 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $25,600.00.

On Monday, August 19th, Travis Boersma sold 426,891 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $13,485,486.69.

Shares of BROS opened at $34.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 139.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.47. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $324.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BROS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 150.2% in the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 52.3% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 3,321.7% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

