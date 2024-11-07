QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 709.3% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 293.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.83.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 9.6 %

NYSE:APO opened at $163.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.71 and a 1-year high of $166.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.21 and a 200 day moving average of $119.76. The firm has a market cap of $93.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.59.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.463 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.72%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

