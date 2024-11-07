CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Position Increased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,766 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of CNO Financial Group worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,199,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,086,000 after purchasing an additional 899,990 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 455.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 777,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,546,000 after buying an additional 637,254 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 19.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,117,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,695,000 after buying an additional 343,819 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 97.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 622,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,251,000 after buying an additional 306,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 725.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 231,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 203,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $187,096.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,553.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $186,203.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,334.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $187,096.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,553.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Stock Up 10.8 %

Shares of CNO opened at $39.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.09. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $39.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.01.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.29. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

