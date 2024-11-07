UBS Group Raises Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target to $26.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 11.35% from the company’s previous close.

TDC has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JMP Securities downgraded Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Teradata from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.91.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.64. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.80. Teradata has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $49.44.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Teradata had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 160.68%. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $411,903.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,646.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,315.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $411,903.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,646.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teradata by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,841,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,898,000 after acquiring an additional 377,761 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its position in shares of Teradata by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 6,666,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,400,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 60.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,136,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,827,000 after purchasing an additional 808,691 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Teradata by 27.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,702,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,827,000 after buying an additional 367,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Teradata by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,673,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,834,000 after buying an additional 212,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

