Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Loop Capital Analyst Says

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.48% from the company’s current price.
SNAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.31.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 18.49% and a negative return on equity of 35.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Snap will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $12,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 57,210,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,137,362.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $81,199.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 472,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,885.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $12,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 57,210,989 shares in the company, valued at $715,137,362.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,365,051 shares of company stock worth $15,965,178.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Snap by 354.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the second quarter worth about $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
