Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $10,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 32.5% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 192,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,674,000 after acquiring an additional 38,047 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 9,510.9% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $968,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ryan Berry sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total transaction of $6,719,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 304,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,102,893.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ares Management news, insider Ryan Berry sold 40,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total value of $6,719,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 304,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,102,893.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 27,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total value of $3,958,145.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,459,354.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 622,640 shares of company stock valued at $91,378,848. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $172.49 on Thursday. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.44 and a fifty-two week high of $175.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.04 and a 200 day moving average of $146.19.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.58 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 12.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 171.43%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARES. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ares Management from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ares Management from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.00.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

