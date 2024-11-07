National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Stock Position Lessened by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,149 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 2.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 90,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 9.6% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in National Grid by 2.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in National Grid by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 17,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NGG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $64.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.57. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $55.13 and a 1-year high of $73.40.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

