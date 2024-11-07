UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Price

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at UBS Group from $130.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.45% from the company’s current price.

ENTG has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Entegris from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Entegris from $164.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.40.

Entegris Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $105.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.52, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Entegris has a twelve month low of $90.24 and a twelve month high of $147.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.97.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Entegris had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $807.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entegris

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 1.3% during the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Entegris by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Entegris by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

