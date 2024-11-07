CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $11,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 25.4% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 104,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 21,145 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 125,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 30,619 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,267,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,832 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 684,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,138,000 after purchasing an additional 65,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.6% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,869,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,924,000 after buying an additional 45,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of CTRE opened at $29.49 on Thursday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

CareTrust REIT ( NASDAQ:CTRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $77.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.12 million. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 5.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CareTrust REIT

In other news, CFO William M. Wagner sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $1,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,671,682.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTRE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised CareTrust REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

