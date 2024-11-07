Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Position Boosted by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Clean Harbors worth $10,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 11.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth $253,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 123,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,835,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of CLH opened at $259.51 on Thursday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.57 and a 52-week high of $267.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.03). Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.74, for a total value of $80,307.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,731. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.74, for a total value of $80,307.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,731. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $146,485.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,403,882.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,227 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,617 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLH shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Clean Harbors from $274.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.33.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

