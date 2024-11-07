Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 43,180 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 218,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,180 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $12,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FR. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 116.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 201.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $52.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.08. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.38 and a 52-week high of $57.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.34% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $167.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on FR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.92.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Featured Stories

