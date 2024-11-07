Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service increased its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 554,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,501 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $41,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at about $414,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Equity Residential by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 105,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the first quarter worth $27,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 104.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at $1,313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $71.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.31. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $53.48 and a 12 month high of $78.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 110.66%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EQR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EQR

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.