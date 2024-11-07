Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 187,259 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 42.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 187,259 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $14,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,528,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $929,695,000 after purchasing an additional 91,900 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Etsy by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,764,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,964,000 after buying an additional 721,454 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,215,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,623,000 after buying an additional 734,200 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,100,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,875,000 after acquiring an additional 721,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,540,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,861,000 after acquiring an additional 221,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Etsy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.87.

Etsy Price Performance

ETSY opened at $53.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.10 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.09). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Etsy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 17.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Etsy

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,798.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $85,660.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,798.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,369 shares of company stock worth $280,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.