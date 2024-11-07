JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,453,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 376,057 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.4% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $728,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 51.2% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 1,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 76,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.8% during the first quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $1,521,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Shares of JPM opened at $247.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $695.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $142.82 and a 1 year high of $248.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

