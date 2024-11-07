Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $957,000 Stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,017 shares of the software’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALTR. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 1.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the software’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 8.5% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the software’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 81.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the software’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 41.3% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the software’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Altair Engineering Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $103.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $66.51 and a one year high of $113.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 273.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Transactions at Altair Engineering

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $1,157,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,045 shares in the company, valued at $11,935,366.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $578,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $1,157,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,935,366.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 360,360 shares of company stock worth $35,490,008. Insiders own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALTR. Wolfe Research cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Altair Engineering from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Altair Engineering from $88.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.