Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,408,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,749,000 after purchasing an additional 821,541 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,333,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,139,000 after purchasing an additional 499,473 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 411.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 362,137 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,661,000 after purchasing an additional 291,286 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 380,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 248,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 662,291 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,591,000 after purchasing an additional 131,835 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ COLL opened at $34.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.95. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.24.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $145.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.94 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 107.62% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 9,593 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $351,295.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,741.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 9,593 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $351,295.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,741.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 19,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $737,198.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,161 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,166.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Featured Articles

