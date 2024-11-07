US Bancorp DE Buys 1,764 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in American Financial Group by 402.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group by 10,460.0% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Financial Group Stock Up 5.0 %

AFG stock opened at $133.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.79. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.11 and a twelve month high of $138.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 11.06%. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $4.00 dividend. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

American Financial Group Profile



American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

