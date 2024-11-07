Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $13.71 Million Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 350,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,718 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $13,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 82,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 187.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 97,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 63,808 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 367,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 48.5% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on STAG Industrial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.13.

STAG Industrial Trading Up 2.2 %

STAG Industrial stock opened at $37.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day moving average of $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $33.99 and a one year high of $41.63.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 149.49%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

