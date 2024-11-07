Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $13,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Clorox by 1,715.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,461,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,724 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 150.6% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,597,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,035,000 after purchasing an additional 960,094 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 13,547.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 440,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,063,000 after buying an additional 436,891 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 424.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 538,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,390,000 after buying an additional 435,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Clorox by 5,442.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,622,000 after buying an additional 268,966 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,719.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE CLX opened at $162.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.69, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.58. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $169.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.08% and a net margin of 4.78%. Clorox’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Clorox from $153.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Clorox

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.