Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 508 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $15,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 688,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,599,000 after acquiring an additional 269,666 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in Vistra in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 0.7% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 3.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 74,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,814,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VST opened at $126.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 92.84 and a beta of 1.09. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $33.84 and a 52-week high of $143.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.99.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Vistra in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Vistra from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $105.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.40.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

