National Pension Service Purchases 93,581 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

National Pension Service raised its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,160,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,581 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $37,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1,362.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,406,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,400,000 after buying an additional 2,242,186 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,013,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,238 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 148.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,535,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,726 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2,552.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,289,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,121 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 523.8% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,446,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,859 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,211,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,108.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $28.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.62 and a 1-year high of $33.24.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.07). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 135.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Conagra Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.63.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

