National Pension Service Buys 28,937 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 40.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,237 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,937 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $43,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EME. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 691,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,479 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 526,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,028,000 after buying an additional 134,575 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 412,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,553,000 after buying an additional 88,909 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 354,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,427,000 after buying an additional 14,447 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 99.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,246,000 after acquiring an additional 116,300 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $502.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.07. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.37 and a 12 month high of $504.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $389.82.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on EME. StockNews.com upgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

