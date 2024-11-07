Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 38,754 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,754 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 11.9% in the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 3,630,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,617,000 after acquiring an additional 387,465 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,436,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,522,000 after purchasing an additional 85,791 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 734,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 290,208 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 167.7% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 610,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 382,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 6.0% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 364,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 20,736 shares during the period. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Service Properties Trust Trading Up 11.8 %

SVC stock opened at $3.31 on Thursday. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $8.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average is $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $549.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.23.

Service Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Service Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:SVC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $512.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.33 million. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -3.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SVC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Service Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. B. Riley cut their target price on Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Service Properties Trust Profile

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

