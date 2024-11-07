National Pension Service Sells 15,914 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

National Pension Service lowered its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,914 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.22% of Omnicom Group worth $43,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $421,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,053.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total transaction of $421,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,053.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.11.

View Our Latest Report on Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE OMC opened at $105.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.14. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.41 and a 12 month high of $107.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

