OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 259,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,961 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $12,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 43.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in OneMain by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 13.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 27.4% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 13.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OMF. JMP Securities raised their price objective on OneMain from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.08.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $694,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,560,546.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 15,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $694,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,560,546.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,873,700. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,792 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,859 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMF opened at $54.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.44. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.52 and a 12-month high of $54.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.03%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

