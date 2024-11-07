Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 5,725 Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 724,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $9,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DX. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 3.1% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 305.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Dynex Capital by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DX. StockNews.com downgraded Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynex Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.35.

Shares of NYSE:DX opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average is $12.25. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $13.13. The stock has a market cap of $979.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.39). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 28.83% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $83.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.57%. This is an increase from Dynex Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

