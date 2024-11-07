Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 250,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,104 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $8,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 496.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth $40,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INVH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of INVH opened at $33.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.77 and its 200-day moving average is $35.06. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.75%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

