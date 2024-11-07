Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Saul Centers by 10.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 209,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,272,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Saul Centers by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Saul Centers by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $43.50 to $45.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Saul Centers Stock Up 2.6 %

Saul Centers stock opened at $40.94 on Thursday. Saul Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19. The company has a market cap of $988.13 million, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.51.

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.58%.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

