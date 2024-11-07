Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $501,000 Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 330.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

MEDP opened at $358.27 on Thursday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $268.80 and a fifty-two week high of $459.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $341.69 and a 200-day moving average of $377.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.37.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.24. Medpace had a return on equity of 50.87% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MEDP. UBS Group downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Medpace from $415.00 to $397.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.00.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

