National Pension Service Has $45.70 Million Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 655,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,728 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.21% of Zoom Video Communications worth $45,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 43.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1,257.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.32.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 2.5 %

ZM opened at $79.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of -0.05. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.06 and a twelve month high of $80.35.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $938,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,514 shares in the company, valued at $113,610.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 35,722 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $2,552,336.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,157.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $938,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,610.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,550 shares of company stock worth $13,361,571 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

