Matthew Farrell Sells 165,823 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Farrell sold 165,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $17,084,743.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,613,438.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.9 %

CHD stock opened at $103.21 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.41 and a 12 month high of $110.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.01 and its 200 day moving average is $104.02. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $33,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.05.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

