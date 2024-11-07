TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of TriMas in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ TRS opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.66. TriMas has a 52-week low of $22.45 and a 52-week high of $28.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.83.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $229.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 2.93%. TriMas’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TriMas will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in TriMas by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 410,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after purchasing an additional 280,431 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in TriMas by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 79,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in TriMas by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,145,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,298,000 after purchasing an additional 51,701 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in TriMas by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in TriMas during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. 99.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

