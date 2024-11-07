New York State Teachers Retirement System Invests $3.75 Million in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 116,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMTM. Dover Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amentum during the third quarter worth about $219,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Amentum in the third quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new stake in Amentum in the third quarter worth approximately $308,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Amentum in the third quarter worth approximately $2,256,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amentum in the third quarter worth approximately $804,000.

NYSE:AMTM opened at $30.99 on Thursday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50.

Separately, Truist Financial started coverage on Amentum in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

