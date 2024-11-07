New York State Teachers Retirement System Invests $3.75 Million in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 116,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMTM. Dover Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amentum during the third quarter worth about $219,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Amentum in the third quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new stake in Amentum in the third quarter worth approximately $308,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Amentum in the third quarter worth approximately $2,256,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amentum in the third quarter worth approximately $804,000.
Amentum Price Performance
NYSE:AMTM opened at $30.99 on Thursday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMTM
Amentum Company Profile
Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Amentum
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- What a Trump Win Looks Like for the Market Now and Into 2025
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Russell 2000 Surge Post-Election: How to Play the Small-Cap Pop
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Macro Headwinds Send Microchip Technology Stock to the Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Amentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.