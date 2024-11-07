Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KROS. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

Shares of KROS opened at $66.45 on Tuesday. Keros Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.31 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.89.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.02). Keros Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 62,012.55% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $11,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,260,163.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KROS. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,576,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 35.4% during the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,435,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,060,000 after buying an additional 375,523 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 814.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,990,000 after buying an additional 199,245 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 17.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,666,000 after buying an additional 176,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $9,032,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

