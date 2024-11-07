Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Invests $73,000 in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCL. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 49.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 277,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 91,350 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 21.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 111,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 19,820 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 206,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 29.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CCL shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.53.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $24.23 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 2.66.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,937.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.