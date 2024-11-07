SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSNC

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

SSNC stock opened at $74.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.39. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $77.02.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.84%.

SS&C Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,443,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,098.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $9,799,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 333,576 shares in the company, valued at $25,144,958.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,443,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,098.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 609,690 shares of company stock worth $44,821,055. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 76.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 43.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Free Report

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.