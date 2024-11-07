Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $820,000 Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,789,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,849,000 after acquiring an additional 192,613 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,610,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,940 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 39.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,905,000 after buying an additional 988,336 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 6.8% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,421,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,829,000 after buying an additional 216,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 23.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,407,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,843,000 after buying an additional 463,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Organon & Co. Stock Down 4.1 %

Organon & Co. stock opened at $15.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 644.70% and a net margin of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

