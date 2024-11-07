Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Decreases Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $6,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 8.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVY. Citigroup dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $241.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $252.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $262.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.96.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 7,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.12, for a total transaction of $1,550,396.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,333,345.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 7,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.12, for a total transaction of $1,550,396.96. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,333,345.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.82, for a total transaction of $620,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,896,857.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,181,457. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of AVY stock opened at $204.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $176.75 and a 52-week high of $233.48.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 42.26%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Recommended Stories

