QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $3.96 Million Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,582 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 8.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 32,722,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,572,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,632,000 after purchasing an additional 412,864 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,128,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,685,000 after purchasing an additional 584,566 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,661,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,616,000 after buying an additional 19,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 123.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,548,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,265,000 after buying an additional 855,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare stock opened at $92.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of -318.93 and a beta of 1.10. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.59.

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $976,114.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,632,356.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total value of $976,114.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,177 shares in the company, valued at $14,632,356.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $4,089,095.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,761 shares in the company, valued at $840,003.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 477,043 shares of company stock worth $39,737,342 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.72.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

