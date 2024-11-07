Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 3,129 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 26.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RKT. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 237,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the first quarter valued at about $2,698,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 48.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 300,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 98,397 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,382,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,462,000 after acquiring an additional 381,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth about $196,000. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Rocket Companies Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $15.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 13.18 and a current ratio of 13.18. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $21.38. The company has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 225.03 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day moving average of $16.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rocket Companies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RKT

About Rocket Companies

(Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.