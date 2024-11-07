Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Raymond James

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LSCC. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.42.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 5.8 %

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $54.17 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $85.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.15. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $127.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.05 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 25.48%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,008,698.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,771.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $60,343.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,732.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,008,698.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,771.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. American National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5,064.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 186.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.