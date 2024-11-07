Insider Selling: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) Director Richard S. Levy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.94, for a total transaction of $1,504,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,951.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $338.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -13.49 and a beta of -0.46. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.99 and a 1-year high of $345.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($6.94) by $2.02. The business had revenue of $62.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -25.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $41,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5,225.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $382.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.33.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

