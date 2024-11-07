Insider Selling: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) Director Richard S. Levy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.94, for a total transaction of $1,504,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,951.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $338.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -13.49 and a beta of -0.46. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.99 and a 1-year high of $345.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($6.94) by $2.02. The business had revenue of $62.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -25.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $381.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $382.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.33.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- What a Trump Win Looks Like for the Market Now and Into 2025
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Russell 2000 Surge Post-Election: How to Play the Small-Cap Pop
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Macro Headwinds Send Microchip Technology Stock to the Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.