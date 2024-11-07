UBS Group Boosts RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target to $3.25

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 13.79% from the stock’s previous close.

REAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of RealReal to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of RealReal from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of RealReal from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on RealReal in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.18.

REAL stock opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.30. RealReal has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $4.64. The stock has a market cap of $409.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.79.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $144.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.85 million. On average, analysts forecast that RealReal will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RealReal news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 46,488 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $121,333.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,210,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,078.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Luke Thomas Friang sold 16,239 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $42,383.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 517,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,930.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 46,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $121,333.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,210,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,078.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,337 shares of company stock worth $303,970 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of RealReal in the third quarter worth $243,000. River Global Investors LLP lifted its position in RealReal by 4.9% during the third quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 359,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in RealReal by 6.1% during the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 173,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of RealReal by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 55,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 19,215 shares in the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

