Creative Planning Reduces Holdings in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Creative Planning lessened its position in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 63.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,449 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCP. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 46,684 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 221,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,224,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,953 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCP opened at $34.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.49. HashiCorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.26 and a twelve month high of $34.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $165.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.22 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HCP shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup started coverage on HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 48,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $1,626,181.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,196,929.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 48,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $1,626,181.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,196,929.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $468,412.56. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,368 shares in the company, valued at $147,026.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 385,125 shares of company stock worth $13,027,869. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

