Jeffrey Hessekiel Sells 50,000 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $1,706,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 530,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,099,992.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey Hessekiel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $709,750.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $659,500.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 20,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $515,800.00.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $35.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.51. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $35.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.48.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

EXEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exelixis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Exelixis from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exelixis from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Exelixis by 1,651.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,774,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,278 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 90,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 28,126 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 27,102,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $608,993,000 after buying an additional 424,000 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 155.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 100,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 60,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Exelixis during the first quarter worth $1,281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

