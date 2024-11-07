Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COF. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 391.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 15.0 %

COF stock opened at $190.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.43. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $102.63 and a 12 month high of $198.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 22.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.35.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,760. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

