Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Stock Position Reduced by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,506 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth $1,093,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 305,529 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth $633,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at $3,065,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on HBI. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Hanesbrands Trading Down 1.5 %

Hanesbrands stock opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.06. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $7.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.58.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a positive return on equity of 33.23%. The company had revenue of $995.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands Profile

(Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.